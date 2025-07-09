Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE

    PHILIPPINES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers a speech at the Stratbase Institute Conference in Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025, entitled “9th Year of the Arbitral Victory: Defending the Rules-Based Order through Reinforced Defense Capabilities and Partnerships.”. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 20:13
    Photo ID: 9176119
    VIRIN: 250711-N-XG464-3099
    Resolution: 6834x4197
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE
    COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPACFLT
    Indo-Pacific
    Speech
    STRATBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download