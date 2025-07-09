COMPACFLT Delivers Remarks at STRATBASE

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers a speech at the Stratbase Institute Conference in Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025, entitled “9th Year of the Arbitral Victory: Defending the Rules-Based Order through Reinforced Defense Capabilities and Partnerships.”. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9176119
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-XG464-3099
|Resolution:
|6834x4197
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
