Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

250711-N-DI326-1004 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (July 11, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, presents a promotion letter to Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Justin Barnhill, from Knoxville, Tennessee, during awards-at-quarters, July 11, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9176015
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-DI326-1004
|Resolution:
|5785x3857
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
