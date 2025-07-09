Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-DI326-1005 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (July 11, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Electronics Technician (Navigation) 1st Class Ryan Wentworth, from Odenville, Alameda, during awards-at-quarters, July 11, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)