250711-N-DI326-1005 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (July 11, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Electronics Technician (Navigation) 1st Class Ryan Wentworth, from Odenville, Alameda, during awards-at-quarters, July 11, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9176016
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-DI326-1005
|Resolution:
|6321x4214
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 2 of 2], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.