    Side by Side at Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital CP25 [Image 8 of 8]

    Side by Side at Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital CP25

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250707-N-DF135-1093
    MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025)
    Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) pose with Ecuadorian medical personnel at Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025.in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:21
    VIRIN: 250707-N-DF135-1093
    Location: MANTA, EC
    This work, Side by Side at Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital CP25 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

