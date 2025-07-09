Side by Side at Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250707-N-DF135-1041

MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025)

Lt. Brandon Llewellyn, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and Elizabeth Santana, a nurse at the Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital, attach electrodes to an Ecuadorian civilian during Continuing Promise 2025 at Rafael Rodríguez Zambrano Hospital, in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)