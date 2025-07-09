Warrant Officer Corps Celebrate 107th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer Five Gary Ostrander, command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, speaks to Soldiers and leaders from across Fort Bragg who gathered to celebrate the 107th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema dining facility at Fort Bragg, NC July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Dylan Hooker)