Warrant Officer Corps Celebrate 107th Birthday

Lieutenant General Gregory K. Anderson, commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps and Ft. Bragg, along with the youngest and oldest Warrant Officers present, cut a cake to celebrate the Army's 107th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps at the Sgt. Gordon Yntema dining facility at Fort Bragg, NC July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Dylan Hooker)