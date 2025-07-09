LT Burns landed and was welcomed by a team of VP-8 officers to congratulate him on his final landing in VP-8.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9174457
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-VH877-9659
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-8 officers pose with LT Burns on his last flight [Image 6 of 6], by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.