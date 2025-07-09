Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-7D Corsair II restoration [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-7D Corsair II restoration

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force A-7D Corsair II static display plane was refurbished at the Iowa Air National Guard Paint Facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, July 10, 2025. The paint facility at the Sioux City Air National Guard base is the only paint facility of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo color was edited to enhance the subject).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 9174453
    VIRIN: 250709-Z-KI557-1016
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-7D Corsair II restoration [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-7D Corsair II restoration
    A-7D Corsair II restoration
    A-7D Corsair II restoration
    A-7D Corsair II restoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Air National Guard Paint Facility
    A7 Corsair
    Progress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download