A-7D Corsair II restoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-7D Corsair II static display plane was refurbished at the Iowa Air National Guard Paint Facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, July 10, 2025. The paint facility at the Sioux City Air National Guard base is the only paint facility of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo color was edited to enhance the subject).