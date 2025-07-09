Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Expo held in Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4]

    Tech Expo held in Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Garrison-Bavaria held a Tech Expo where various companies pitched and demonstrated their latest technology to Army leaders at the Tower View Conference Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2025. The 7th Army Training Command is committed to building theater-informed and future-ready forces while integrating innovation, live experimentation, and capability development to support global deterrence operations.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 9174298
    VIRIN: 250711-A-EF519-9800
    Resolution: 6382x4255
    Size: 26.74 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BetterInBavaria

