Tech Expo held at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Army Garrison-Bavaria held a Tech Expo where various companies pitched and demonstrated their latest technology to Army leaders at the Tower View Conference Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2025. The 7th Army Training Command is committed to building theater-informed and future-ready forces while integrating innovation, live experimentation, and capability development to support global deterrence operations.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)