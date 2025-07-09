NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 10, 2025) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Marcela Zea Herbozo, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, cut a ceremonial cake during an Independence Day ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay on July 10, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)