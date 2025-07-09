Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    GREECE

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 10, 2025) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Eureka Green, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks during an Independence Day ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay on July 10, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

