Sailors Share Story Time with Local School Children

KADENA TOWN, Japan
Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Janine Hunt, from Lodi, California, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209, plays with children during a community relations event led by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|07.10.2025
|07.11.2025 02:18
|9174021
|250710-N-AC117-1133
|7588x5059
|1.43 MB
|KADENA TOWN, JP
|LODI, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
