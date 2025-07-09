Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Share Story Time with Local School Children [Image 5 of 9]

    Sailors Share Story Time with Local School Children

    KADENA TOWN, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA TOWN, Japan
    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Janine Hunt, from Lodi, California, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209, plays with children during a community relations event led by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 02:18
    Photo ID: 9174021
    VIRIN: 250710-N-AC117-1133
    Resolution: 7588x5059
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: KADENA TOWN, JP
    Hometown: LODI, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Share Story Time with Local School Children [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

