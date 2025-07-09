Sailors Share Story Time with Local School Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA TOWN, Japan

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jazmyne Hull, from Culpeper, Virginia, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Julie Beck, from Philadelphia, both assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, read to children during a community relations event led by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)