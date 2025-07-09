Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), board an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), to conduct an amphibious assault exercise. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd MEU(SOC) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)

    This work, USS Iwo Jima conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Brendan Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    (VMM) 263
    22 MEU
    LHD7
    Thunder Chickens
    WARFIGHTING READINESS
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)

