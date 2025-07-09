Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2025) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 23:22
    Photo ID: 9173799
    VIRIN: 250710-N-FN990-1082
    Resolution: 4783x3189
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

