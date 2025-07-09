Associators homecoming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. John Pippy, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)