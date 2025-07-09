Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Associators homecoming [Image 8 of 10]

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. John Pippy, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 22:56
    Photo ID: 9173819
    VIRIN: 250710-Z-IK914-6496
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
