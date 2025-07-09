USNS Comfort Admiral Tour Ecuador

250709-N-MQ781-1553 MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and Adm. Jaime Vela, Ecuador chief of defense, take a tour aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
