    USNS Comfort Admiral Tour Ecuador [Image 4 of 12]

    USNS Comfort Admiral Tour Ecuador

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfredo Marron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250709-N-MQ781-1107 MANTA, Ecuador (July 9, 2025) Gian Carlo Loffredo, minister of defense of Ecuador, arrives at the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Forged By the Sea
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

