    366th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    366th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Perez relinquishes command from Maj. Carrie. L Dumlao during the 366th Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 24, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9173531
    VIRIN: 250624-F-PN902-8969
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
