U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Perez relinquishes command from Maj. Carrie. L Dumlao during the 366th Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 24, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
