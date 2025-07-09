Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael A. Perez passes command to Maj. Stephen D. Weigel during the 366th Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 24, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)