Brig. Gen. Pruden MHAFB Visit

U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Albert L. Pruden Jr. and Col. Roderick V. James, 366th Fighter Wing commander, speak during a base tour at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 12, 2025. General Pruden flew 140 F‑4 Phantom II combat missions—one hundred of which were over North Vietnam—earning a Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
06.12.2024
07.10.2025
|9173511
|250612-F-PN902-1472
|4673x3109
|1.54 MB
MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|0
|0
