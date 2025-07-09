Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Pruden MHAFB Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Pruden MHAFB Visit

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Albert L. Pruden Jr., U.S. Air Force Col. Roderick V. James, 366th Fighter Wing commander, and other 366th Fighter Wing leadership talk during a base tour at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 12, 2025. Brig. Gen. Pruden flew one hundred forty F‑4 Phantom II combat missions—one hundred of which were over North Vietnam—earning a Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9173506
    VIRIN: 250612-F-PN902-3036
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    This work, Brig. Gen. Pruden MHAFB Visit [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

