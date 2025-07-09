Brig. Gen. Pruden MHAFB Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Albert L. Pruden Jr., U.S. Air Force Col. Roderick V. James, 366th Fighter Wing commander, and other 366th Fighter Wing leadership talk during a base tour at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 12, 2025. Brig. Gen. Pruden flew one hundred forty F‑4 Phantom II combat missions—one hundred of which were over North Vietnam—earning a Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)