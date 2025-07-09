Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d Corps Sustainment Command Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    593d Corps Sustainment Command Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman relinquishes command of the 593d Corps Sustainment Command to Col. Erin Miller, July 10, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

