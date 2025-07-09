Change of Command Ceremony Marks New Chapter for 593rd CSC

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash - On 10 July 2025, the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command (593rd CSC) officially bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Kevin L. Cotman and welcomed the new commander, Col. Erin C. Miller, during a change of command ceremony on Watkins Field. The event marked a transition for the unit as it continues to play a vital role in Army sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. For two years, the 593rd CSC advanced its mission as the premier operational-level sustainment command, ensuring logistical readiness and support for America’s First Corps and other forces within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility and beyond. The unit spearheaded initiatives to enhance sustainment efficiency, strengthen multinational partnerships, and optimize logistics capabilities for both homeland defense and overseas operations. The 593rd CSC remains critical in sustaining Army, Joint, and Coalition forces, delivering key support during deterrence operations, crisis response, and humanitarian assistance missions. Its evolution into a Corps Sustainment Command has further solidified its ability to lead sustainment efforts in diverse and dispersed environments. During his speech, Cotman emphasized that over the past two years, “Our focus on our people, and on continuous improvement, directly contributed to I Corps’ overall readiness. A well-cared-for, trained, and highly motivated force is a force that is prepared to fight. And that’s what 593rd CSC is.” Under Cotman’s leadership, 593rd also fostered lasting collaborations with Pacific allies, working closely with the Australian 17th Sustainment Brigade, the Philippine Army Support Command (ASCOM), and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) to refine multinational sustainment strategies and enhance operational readiness. In Japan, 593rd made significant advancements in Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (RSOI) operations, reinforcing joint and combined capabilities while improving operational coordination. These efforts strengthened sustainment synchronization among U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces, enhancing readiness for future missions. Similarly, in Australia, key exercises such as Talisman Sabre, Warfighter Exercises, and Yama Sakura proved instrumental in refining multinational logistics and sustainment operations. This partnership helped identify capability requirements and solutions for combined sustainment operations, ensuring warfighters across the Pacific receive optimal support. Under this new leadership transition, 593rd looks ahead to building upon its strong foundation and continuing its mission with Col. Miller at the helm. Her expertise in sustainment operations will guide the unit in expanding its capabilities and maintaining its essential role in the Indo-Pacific. During her remarks, Miller stated, “to the Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers and Warrant Officers, and Officers of 593rd- I look forward to serving alongside you as we continue to support America’s Corps here at JBLM and across the Indo-Pacific theater.” The Summit Team expresses deep gratitude for the Cotman Family’s unwavering dedication, transformational leadership, and care for Soldiers and their Families. As the unit embarks on its next chapter under Col. Miller’s leadership, it remains steadfast in its mission to support America's Corps and strengthen sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific and throughout the world. With its dedicated soldiers and leaders, the unit will continue to provide vital sustainment capabilities for missions spanning deterrence, crisis response, and combat support.

