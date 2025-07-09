366th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay M. Plasencio (right), outgoing commander of the 366th Contracting Squadron, relinquishes the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Tommy A. Rutherford (left), commander of the 366th Mission Support Group, during a change of command at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 13, 2025. The ceremony reflected the Air Force’s commitment to heritage, honoring both incoming and outgoing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donovin Watson)