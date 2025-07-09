366th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tommy A. Rutherford, commander of the 366th Mission Support Group, passes the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Justin D. Berthiaume, incoming commander of the 366th Contracting Squadron, during a change of command at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 13, 2025. The ceremony reflected the Air Force’s commitment to heritage, honoring both incoming and outgoing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donovin Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9172810
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-TN397-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
