366th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tommy A. Rutherford, commander of the 366th Mission Support Group, passes the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Justin D. Berthiaume, incoming commander of the 366th Contracting Squadron, during a change of command at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 13, 2025. The ceremony reflected the Air Force’s commitment to heritage, honoring both incoming and outgoing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donovin Watson)