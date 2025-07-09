Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    366th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Airman Donovin Watson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tommy A. Rutherford, commander of the 366th Mission Support Group, passes the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Justin D. Berthiaume, incoming commander of the 366th Contracting Squadron, during a change of command at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 13, 2025. The ceremony reflected the Air Force’s commitment to heritage, honoring both incoming and outgoing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donovin Watson)

