SERE Water Survival Training

Singaporian Air Force pilots from the 428th Buccaneers Squadron participate in a Survival, Evasion, Resist, Escape (SERE) water training course at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 18, 2025. Training in high-intensity simulated environments ensures preparedness for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)