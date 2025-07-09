Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE Water Survival Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE Water Survival Training

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Singaporian Air Force pilots from the 428th Buccaneers Squadron participate in a Survival, Evasion, Resist, Escape (SERE) water training course at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 18, 2025. Training in high-intensity simulated environments ensures preparedness for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 12:45
    Photo ID: 9172706
    VIRIN: 240618-F-PN902-4679
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Water Survival Training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE Water Survival Training
    SERE Water Survival Training
    SERE Water Survival Training
    SERE Water Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    SERE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download