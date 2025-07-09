Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction continues on the foundation of the fire station being built in Canton, North Carolina [Image 5 of 11]

    Construction continues on the foundation of the fire station being built in Canton, North Carolina

    CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Construction continues on the foundation of the fire station being built in Canton, North Carolina July 10, 2025. Once the concrete cures, it will serve as the foundation of the city’s temporary fire station, as the former station was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in late September. In a community surrounded by dense forests, a functional fire station is a must.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 12:08
    Photo ID: 9172677
    VIRIN: 250710-A-GI410-1006
    Resolution: 3000x2054
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction continues on the foundation of the fire station being built in Canton, North Carolina [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

