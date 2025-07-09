Construction continues on the foundation of the fire station being built in Canton, North Carolina July 10, 2025. Once the concrete cures, it will serve as the foundation of the city’s temporary fire station, as the former station was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in late September. In a community surrounded by dense forests, a functional fire station is a must.
