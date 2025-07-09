Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Signs are displayed in a hallway at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 7, 2025. These signs show what services are offered by the education office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9172592
    VIRIN: 250707-F-AF174-1007
    Resolution: 5769x3846
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award
    McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award
    McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Acknowledgement
    Training
    Education
    Award
    Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download