McConnell’s Education and Training Team cultivates excellence with AF-level award

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The 22nd Force Support Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base has proven its dedication to fostering growth and readiness, earning the Air Force-level Education and Training Team of the Year award.

This significant recognition underscores each unit training manager’s commitment to empowering Airmen, promoting professional development, and ensuring Team McConnell remains at the forefront of Air Force capabilities.

“I didn’t win that award,” said Sharon Flanders, 22nd FSS base training manager. “My flight chief wrote it, and I gathered the bullets, but the training managers won that award.”

The 22nd FSS is a vital component of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, responsible for a wide range of services that enhance the quality of life and operational readiness for Team McConnell members and their families.

While often associated with recreational and social programs, the 22nd FSS' role in education and training is foundational to the success of many Airman on base.

This award for the team highlights their efforts in providing comprehensive and innovative learning opportunities. In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, McConnell’s educators and trainers are consistently delivering programs that not only meet Air Force requirements, but also proactively anticipate future challenges.

“The only thing constant in military is change,” Flanders said. “So, as we find out what those challenges are, we have to look at how we can get something presentable for our leaders in order to make the mission happen.”

From professional military education to technical skill development and higher education guidance, the wing’s Education and Training Team provides the resources and support necessary for Airmen to excel in their careers and personal lives.

Their work directly contributes to a more proficient, adaptable, and resilient force, ready to refuel the fight and execute critical missions worldwide.

“In the last year, they have dealt with a 25% reduction in manning,” said Duane Beville, 22nd FSS force development flight chief. “They had to be innovative in ways to help units track items, dates, AFSCs (Air Force Specialty Codes) and taskings to make sure upgrade training and qualification requirements are met.”

This award is a testament to the dedication of McConnell’s Education and Training Team – their passion for fostering a learning environment, their ability to adapt to changing needs, and their commitment to the success of McConnell's Airmen.

“It says 22nd Force Support Squadron,” Flanders said. “What people don't realize, this is a strictly unit training manager award. The reason I say that is they're the ones who are coming up with ideas. They're the ones who are truly out there winning this.”

The award was earned through countless hours of curriculum development, mentorship, and logistical coordination, all aimed at ensuring Team McConnell has the knowledge and skills to face any challenge.

McConnell’s Education and Training Team ensures the personnel who keep the tankers flying and who support the broader Air Mobility Command mission are among the best trained and most highly educated in the Air Force, earning them the title of Education and Training Team of the Year.

