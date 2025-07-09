NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250702-N-FQ563-1006 SANTA RITA, Guam (July 2, 2025) Builder Constructionman Kennedy Phillips, left, and Steelworker 3rd Class Vincent Lewis, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, place concrete into forms for a military working dog obstacle course in Santa Rita, Guam, July 2, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Miranda Moore)