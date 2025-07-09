Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 4 of 9]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Miranda Moore 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    250702-N-FQ563-1005 SANTA RITA, Guam (July 2, 2025) Builder 1st Class Miranda Moore, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, works concrete for a military working dog obstacle course in Santa Rita, Guam, July 2, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Miranda Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9172417
    VIRIN: 250702-N-FQ563-1005
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Miranda Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 133
    Seabees
    NMCB

