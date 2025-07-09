840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Luis Torres spot-sprays undercoat paint during Annual Training as part of the U.S. Army’s comprehensive Corrosion Prevention and Control (CPC) program, designed to mitigate the damaging effects of rust and corrosion on military equipment and infrastructure.



The 840th Classification Inspection Company of the 191st Regional Support Group delivers critical maintenance support during Annual Training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, June 25, 2025. The unit’s skilled personnel provide a range of essential services including vehicle inspections, equipment diagnostics, repairs, parts replacement, and technical guidance ensuring operational readiness across supported units. Their work enhances mobility, extends equipment life, and reinforces the brigade’s ability to execute its mission without delay.