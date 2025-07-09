Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving

    CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pfc. Luis Torres spot-sprays undercoat paint during Annual Training as part of the U.S. Army’s comprehensive Corrosion Prevention and Control (CPC) program, designed to mitigate the damaging effects of rust and corrosion on military equipment and infrastructure.

    The 840th Classification Inspection Company of the 191st Regional Support Group delivers critical maintenance support during Annual Training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, June 25, 2025. The unit’s skilled personnel provide a range of essential services including vehicle inspections, equipment diagnostics, repairs, parts replacement, and technical guidance ensuring operational readiness across supported units. Their work enhances mobility, extends equipment life, and reinforces the brigade’s ability to execute its mission without delay.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9172398
    VIRIN: 250625-Z-GH656-2007
    Resolution: 4119x3508
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving
    840th Inspection Company Keeps the Mission Moving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download