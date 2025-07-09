COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73 Holds Awards Ceremony, July 10, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (July 10, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), names Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana Blake as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, July 10, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)