    COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73 Holds Awards Ceremony, July 10, 2025 [Image 3 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73 Holds Awards Ceremony, July 10, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (July 10, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), names Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Wade as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ) during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval
    Installation, July 10, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 07:27
    Photo ID: 9172261
    VIRIN: 250710-N-ED646-3624
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Singapore
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CTF-73
    INDOPACOM
    Award Ceremony

