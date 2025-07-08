U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Visits NSA Naples

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) Mrs. Lauren Fertitta, spouse of U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tilman Fertitta, visits a gym at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Italy with John Lenz, NSA Naples fleet and family readiness director, July 9, 2025. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)