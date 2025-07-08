Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Visits NSA Naples [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith  

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) Mrs. Lauren Fertitta, spouse of U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tilman Fertitta, center, poses for a photo with Alicia Olsen, NSA Naples protocol officer, left, and John Lenz, NSA Naples fleet and family readiness director, right, during an official visit July 9, 2025. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 05:05
    Photo ID: 9172190
    VIRIN: 250709-N-HS181-1044
    Resolution: 3770x3016
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    embassy
    state department
    ambassador to Italy
    Naples
    NSA Naples

