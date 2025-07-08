Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC and NATO experiment advances engineer survivability

    FRECATEI, ROMANIA

    06.10.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Carey Price, a senior research engineer with U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory briefs a group of U.S. Soldiers assigned to 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command during exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecatei, Romania, June 10, 2025.Researchers from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center worked closely with Soldiers in Romania as part of an experiment focused on improving tactics, techniques and procedures for Warfighters conducting wet gap crossings. (Courtesy Photo)

