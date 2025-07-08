Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tulsa Visits CFAS [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tulsa Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sadie Gehring, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Port Operations, performs line handling operations as the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, July 10, 2025. Tulsa visited CFAS for resupply and the crew's rest and relaxation while on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 02:49
    Photo ID: 9172140
    VIRIN: 250710-N-KW679-1163
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    uss tulsa
    lcs 16
    cfas
    americasnavy250

