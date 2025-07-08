USS Tulsa Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, July 10, 2025. Tulsa visited CFAS for resupply and the crew's rest and relaxation while on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)