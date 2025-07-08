The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, July 10, 2025. Tulsa visited CFAS for resupply and the crew's rest and relaxation while on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 02:49
|Photo ID:
|9172138
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-KW679-1147
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tulsa Visits CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.