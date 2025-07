Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, flies toward the medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) offshore French Polynesia June 2, 2025. The airplane crew delivered equipment to the cutter, assisting the crew during their Operation Blue Pacific patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Shellenberger)