U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) moor the cutter at a pier in Taiohae, French Polynesia, May 18, 2025. The crew visited Nuka Hiva, the largest of the Marquesas Islands of French Polynesia, as part of their 73-day patrol supporting Operation Blue Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Shellenberger)