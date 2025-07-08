USS Benfold (DDG 65) coducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) monitor the fuel probe of the Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during a replenishment-at-sea in the North Pacific Ocean June, 29. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)