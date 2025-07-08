Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Benfold (DDG) 65 conducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Benfold (DDG) 65 conducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jaylyn Nieman, from Hagerstown, Maryland, fires a shot line off of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during a replenishment-at-sea in the North Pacific Ocean June, 29. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 22:12
    Photo ID: 9172005
    VIRIN: 250628-N-MR862-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold (DDG) 65 conducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold (DDG) 65 conducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) coducts RAS with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 65
    Shotline
    Benfold
    T-AKE 11
    Onward with Valor
    RAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download